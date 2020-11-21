Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier directs his team from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette is on track for one of the best seasons in program history under coach Billy Napier. But it could come crashing down this week if the Ragin’ Cajuns stumble against South Alabama. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, FIle) (Source: Charlie Neibergall)