Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier tests positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier has tested positive for COVID-19, the university reported Saturday, Nov. 21.
Officials said Napier started to exhibit symptoms Tuesday and self-quarantined. After testing negative Tuesday and Wednesday, Napier continued to have symptoms throughout the week and a test from Friday came back positive, officials added. Napier will continue to quarantine.
Napier also released a statement about his positive test.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Nov. 21 for the home finale but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing within the Louisiana-Lafayette program.
A total of 33 student-athletes are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and recovering cases.
The Cajuns are scheduled to travel to Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 28, to face ULM.
