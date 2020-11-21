Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier directs his team from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette is on track for one of the best seasons in program history under coach Billy Napier. But it could come crashing down this week if the Ragin’ Cajuns stumble against South Alabama. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, FIle) (Source: Charlie Neibergall)
By Josh Auzenne | November 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 7:06 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier has tested positive for COVID-19, the university reported Saturday, Nov. 21.

Officials said Napier started to exhibit symptoms Tuesday and self-quarantined. After testing negative Tuesday and Wednesday, Napier continued to have symptoms throughout the week and a test from Friday came back positive, officials added. Napier will continue to quarantine.

Napier also released a statement about his positive test.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were scheduled to host Central Arkansas on Nov. 21 for the home finale but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing within the Louisiana-Lafayette program.

A total of 33 student-athletes are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and recovering cases.

The Cajuns are scheduled to travel to Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 28, to face ULM.

