Nicondra: Another cold front approaches, but little moisture for rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend weather is working out beautifully. Expect another pleasant day on Sunday with mild temps in the mid-70s to low 80s. A cold front moves in for Monday, but there is very dry air in place with little opportunity for more moisture it should pass through dry.
The cooler air will lag behind so the effects will be felt on Tuesday, but doesn’t stick around long as another system pushes past late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances don’t look too promising with this system either though more than zero. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving it will be a bit warmer than average with highs in the low 80s.
