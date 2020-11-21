NOPD: Man killed in Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of Clover Street that left one man dead.
Police say the shooting was reported at around 12:18 p.m. on Saturday evening. When police arrived, they discovered the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital via EMS, where he later died.
The identity of the man has not been released yet.
Updates will be reported here.
Homicide Detective Barrett Morton in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information that can aid the investigation, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP
