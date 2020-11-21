NOPD: Police investigating two separate shootings in New Orleans East

By Fox8live.com Staff | November 21, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 10:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred in New Orleans East.

The first incident was reported at around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday night in the 6800 block of West Coronet Court. They were taken to the hospital via EMS.

The second incident was reported at around 8:13 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. Two were injured during this shooting, including a juvenile girl and a man.

There is no confirmation whether the two shootings are related. They are still under investigation and updates will be provided here.

