NOPD: Police investigating two separate shootings in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred in New Orleans East.
The first incident was reported at around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday night in the 6800 block of West Coronet Court. They were taken to the hospital via EMS.
The second incident was reported at around 8:13 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. Two were injured during this shooting, including a juvenile girl and a man.
There is no confirmation whether the two shootings are related. They are still under investigation and updates will be provided here.
