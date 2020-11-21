NOPD searching for 16-year-old missing girl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen Nov. 17.
Naidlen Martinez Solis, 16 reportedly left her home on May 29, 2020.
Since that time, Solis was reportedly alternating between staying with a relative and an unknown boyfriend. Solis was last seen by her mother on November 17 at her aunt’s house, but she has since left the residence again and has not been seen since that time.
Anyone with additional information on Solis’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070,
