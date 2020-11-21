Precautionary boil advisory in effect for parts of St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish issued a precautionary boil advisory for Arbor Walk Business Park, Arbor Walk Subdivision and Natchez Trace Subdivision.
St. Tammany Parish says the advisory was issued due to a contractor hitting the water main near the intersection of Lalanne Road and Highway 21.
They recommend boiling water for a minute before consuming,
Updates will be provided here.
