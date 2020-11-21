Precautionary boil advisory in effect for parts of St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish issued a precautionary boil advisory for Arbor Walk Business Park, Arbor Walk Subdivision and Natchez Trace Subdivision. (Source: St. Tammany Parish Government)
By Fox8live.com Staff | November 21, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 7:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish issued a precautionary boil advisory for Arbor Walk Business Park, Arbor Walk Subdivision and Natchez Trace Subdivision.

St. Tammany Parish says the advisory was issued due to a contractor hitting the water main near the intersection of Lalanne Road and Highway 21.

They recommend boiling water for a minute before consuming,

