Report: New Orleans Pelicans finalizing trade with OKC for Steven Adams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Steven Adams.
The trade would be part of a multi-team deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 6′11 center averaged 11 points and over 9 rebounds a game last year and is known for his strength and defense down low.
The Pels are also focusing on re-signing last year’s most improved player Brandon Ingram to a max contract.
Ingram is currently a restricted free agent.
