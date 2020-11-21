Report: New Orleans Pelicans finalizing trade with OKC for Steven Adams

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Steven Adams. (Source: https://www.espn.com/nba/player/_/id/2991235/steven-adams)
By Josh Roberson | November 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 9:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly finalizing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Steven Adams.

The trade would be part of a multi-team deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6′11 center averaged 11 points and over 9 rebounds a game last year and is known for his strength and defense down low.

The Pels are also focusing on re-signing last year’s most improved player Brandon Ingram to a max contract.

Ingram is currently a restricted free agent.

