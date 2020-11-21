St. James Parish man killed in train accident

HAMMOND (WVUE) -A 25-year-old Gramercy man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a train in Hammond.
The Hammond Police Dept. says the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 100 block of North Cate Street.
Police say the victim, identified as Ridge Michael Melancon, was attempting to place a quarter on the railroad tracks when he was struck by the train. Melancon was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
