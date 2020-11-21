Zack: Quite warm this weekend but dry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the weekend before Thanksgiving and we will be soaring into the upper 70s for highs on your Saturday and Sunday as a warm pattern becomes established over the region.
The better news for this weekend is we will be dry as no big fronts or storms look to move in and ruin your weekend plans. I can’t rule out a random sprinkle in our coastal parishes but anything that does fall will be short-lived and very light. Now although it will be warm out there we will continue to have a nice, easterly breeze which does help make for a better feel when out and about.
One thing we are watching in this warmth and humidity is morning fog. Most areas have avoided it so far but later tonight as winds come down just a notch, we could deal with a bit more widespread fog across the area. It’s certainly something to watch.
The arrival of Thanksgiving week brings a bit of drier air and slightly cooler temperatures. Our highs on Monday fall back into the lower 70s with a hint of lower humidity. This weak front really doesn’t last long as by Tuesday into Wednesday our next weather system arrives bringing the best chance of rain we have seen in quite awhile. All indications are this system will clear for Thanksgiving but behind it, the air mass doesn’t look to be that much cooler. Highs on Thanksgiving still look to be in the 70s with sunshine.
