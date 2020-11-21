Zack: Quite warm this weekend but dry

The arrival of Thanksgiving week brings a bit of drier air and slightly cooler temperatures. Our highs on Monday fall back into the lower 70s with a hint of lower humidity. This weak front really doesn’t last long as by Tuesday into Wednesday our next weather system arrives bringing the best chance of rain we have seen in quite awhile. All indications are this system will clear for Thanksgiving but behind it, the air mass doesn’t look to be that much cooler. Highs on Thanksgiving still look to be in the 70s with sunshine.