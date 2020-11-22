Brother Martin, DLS, and Newman enter LHSAA football playoffs with a 1-seed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin, De La Salle, Newman all notched a coveted 1-seed in the LHSAA football playoffs. All three schools are undefeated in the 2020 season.
Out of three schools, only the Crusaders own a state championship. Back in 1971, Brother Martin took home a state crown.
Edna Karr is seeking their fifth state title in a row. The Cougars open the Class 4A playoffs with a 2-seed.
Other local teams that are defending champs in the playoffs: Rummel and St. James.
Here’s a full list of all teams in the FOX 8 viewing area that made the playoffs.
Division I
(9) Jesuit at (8) St. Paul’s
(11) Holy Cross vs. (6) St. Augustine, 7:00 p.m. at Tad Gormley
(10) Shaw vs. (7) John Curtis, 7:00 p.m. Friday at Yenni
Byes: (1) Brother Martin, (5) Rummel
Class 5A
(32) Covington at (1) Acadiana
(24) East Jefferson at (9) Lafayette
(25) West Jefferson at (8) Mandeville
(28) Ouachita Parish at (5) Destrehan
(21) Terrebonne at (12) Dutchtown
(20) Hahnville at (13) Ruston
(29) St. Amant at (4) Ponchatoula
(27) Slidell at (6) Alexandria
(23) Chalmette at (10) West Monroe
(18) East St. John at (15) Woodlawn (BR)
(31) Thibodaux at (2) John Ehret, 7:00 p.m. at Memtsas
Division II
(9) Thomas Jefferson at (8) Teurlings Catholic
(12) Loyola Prep at (5) E.D. White
(13) St. Michael’s at (4) Hannan
(11) Haynes at (6) Vandebilt Catholic
Bye (1) De La Salle
Class 4A
(17) Lakeshore at (16) DeRidder
(21) John F. Kennedy at (12) Minden
(19) Salmen at (14) North Desoto
(22) Landry-Walker at (11) Cecilia
(27) Breaux Bridge vs. (6) Warren Easton
(26) Belle Chasse vs. (7) Carver, 7:00 p.m. at Joe Brown
(18) Pearl River at (15) Istrouma
(31) Ellender at (2) Karr
Division III
(11) Northlake Christian at (6) Ascension Episcopal
(10) Dunham at (7) St. Thomas Aquinas
Byes: (1) Newman, (2) St. Charles Catholic
Class 3A
(17) Lutcher at (16) Grant
(24) Bogalusa at (9) Madison Prep
(25) Loranger at (8) Donaldsonville
(28) Abbeville at (5) St. James
(22) Kenner Discovery at (11) Jena
(27) Iota at (6) Jewel Sumner
(18) Booker T. Washington vs. (15) McDonogh 35
Division IV
(16) St. Martin’s at (1) Calvary Baptist
(11) St. Mary’s at (6) Country Day
(10) St. Edmund at (7) Riverside
Class 2A
(17) Franklin at (16) South Plaquemines
(24) Capitol at (9) Amite
(18) Kentwood at (15) Jonesboro-Hodge
Class 1A
(24) North Central at (9) West St. John
