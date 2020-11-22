Brother Martin, DLS, and Newman enter LHSAA football playoffs with a 1-seed

Crusaders are 7-0 on the season
By Garland Gillen | November 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 2:16 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin, De La Salle, Newman all notched a coveted 1-seed in the LHSAA football playoffs. All three schools are undefeated in the 2020 season.

Out of three schools, only the Crusaders own a state championship. Back in 1971, Brother Martin took home a state crown.

Edna Karr is seeking their fifth state title in a row. The Cougars open the Class 4A playoffs with a 2-seed.

Other local teams that are defending champs in the playoffs: Rummel and St. James.

Here’s a full list of all teams in the FOX 8 viewing area that made the playoffs.

Division I

(9) Jesuit at (8) St. Paul’s

(11) Holy Cross vs. (6) St. Augustine, 7:00 p.m. at Tad Gormley

(10) Shaw vs. (7) John Curtis, 7:00 p.m. Friday at Yenni

Byes: (1) Brother Martin, (5) Rummel

Class 5A

(32) Covington at (1) Acadiana

(24) East Jefferson at (9) Lafayette

(25) West Jefferson at (8) Mandeville

(28) Ouachita Parish at (5) Destrehan

(21) Terrebonne at (12) Dutchtown

(20) Hahnville at (13) Ruston

(29) St. Amant at (4) Ponchatoula

(27) Slidell at (6) Alexandria

(23) Chalmette at (10) West Monroe

(18) East St. John at (15) Woodlawn (BR)

(31) Thibodaux at (2) John Ehret, 7:00 p.m. at Memtsas

Division II

(9) Thomas Jefferson at (8) Teurlings Catholic

(12) Loyola Prep at (5) E.D. White

(13) St. Michael’s at (4) Hannan

(11) Haynes at (6) Vandebilt Catholic

Bye (1) De La Salle

Class 4A

(17) Lakeshore at (16) DeRidder

(21) John F. Kennedy at (12) Minden

(19) Salmen at (14) North Desoto

(22) Landry-Walker at (11) Cecilia

(27) Breaux Bridge vs. (6) Warren Easton

(26) Belle Chasse vs. (7) Carver, 7:00 p.m. at Joe Brown

(18) Pearl River at (15) Istrouma

(31) Ellender at (2) Karr

Division III

(11) Northlake Christian at (6) Ascension Episcopal

(10) Dunham at (7) St. Thomas Aquinas

Byes: (1) Newman, (2) St. Charles Catholic

Class 3A

(17) Lutcher at (16) Grant

(24) Bogalusa at (9) Madison Prep

(25) Loranger at (8) Donaldsonville

(28) Abbeville at (5) St. James

(22) Kenner Discovery at (11) Jena

(27) Iota at (6) Jewel Sumner

(18) Booker T. Washington vs. (15) McDonogh 35

Division IV

(16) St. Martin’s at (1) Calvary Baptist

(11) St. Mary’s at (6) Country Day

(10) St. Edmund at (7) Riverside

Class 2A

(17) Franklin at (16) South Plaquemines

(24) Capitol at (9) Amite

(18) Kentwood at (15) Jonesboro-Hodge

Class 1A

(24) North Central at (9) West St. John

