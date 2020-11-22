Juan’s World: How About that Saints Defense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World. Let me be the latest to give it up for Taysom Hill. Great performance for his first time as an NFL starting quarterback.
But, perhaps even more impressive, the play of the Saints quarterbacks best friends, the defense.
This unit was simply the best on Sunday. They were as good as they’ve been in a long time, sacking Matt Ryan eight times and intercepting him twice. And they held one of the NFL’s best offenses to just three field goals. That is total domination.
But, should we be surprised? Against the Falcons, absolutely not. Think back to the last time they faced the dirty birds. Thanksgiving Day of last year and the Saints set a franchise record for sacks in a game with nine. They ruled Ryan then and their ownership of him continued today. Just ask Cam Jordan, who added three more sacks to his career total of twenty-one sacks of the Falcons quarterback.
Yes, Jordan and his defensive mates are having fun terrorizing quarterbacks. In their last three games, the Saints have allowed just twenty-five points and only one touchdown.
Think about that for a minute. Against two of the games best QB’s in Ryan and Tampa’s Tom Brady, only one touchdown has been allowed.
That’s domination in a nutshell. And with Drew Brees set to miss at least the next two games, now’s the perfect time for this Saints defense to step to the front.
