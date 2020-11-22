LDH: More than 3,400 news cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 220,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Nov. 22, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state.
- 220,192 total cases (3,478 new cases)
- 6,260 deaths (30 additional deaths)
- 967 patients in the hospital
- 105 patients on ventilators
- 185,960 patients recovered (as of Nov. 16)
Louisiana will stay in Phase 3 and keep its current COVID-19 mitigation measures in place through at least Dec. 4.
“The mitigation measures we have in place are slowing the spread of COVID and saving lives and now is not the time to let up,” Gov. Edwards said. “All Louisianans need to continue to work together to slow the spread of COVID in our state and keep hospitalizations down so that we do not risk our ability to deliver health care to our people.
The City of New Orleans has moved into a gradual version of Phase 3 in its continued efforts to reopen the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase 3.3 went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 11.
On Nov. 20, the City of New Orleans encouraged residents to take extreme health and safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 “with the threat level rising to “red” — which signals an active outbreak. The greatest concern is what would be tantamount to a “third surge” for the city that has twice flattened the curve on cases and deaths.”
