LDWF investigating fatal boating incident in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating a boating incident that occurred on Saturday in Lake Pontchartrain near Metairie.
The accident was reported around 12:30 p.m. after a boater went missing in the lake. The body of the boater, identified as 45-year-old Ronald Taylor Jr., was later recovered after being reported.
Taylor Jr. and the operator of the 21-foot boat were trawling for shrimp when their trawl got snagged on the bottom of the lake, according to the operator.
The back of the boat was taking on water while they were getting the trawl loose.
The operator was able to put on a personal flotation device before the boat sunk. He then was able to swim to shore and call for help. Taylor Jr. wasn’t able to put his PFD on before entering the water and never resurfaced.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. Updates will be provided here.
