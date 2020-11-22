Nicondra: Pleasant start to Thanksgiving week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We go into the holiday week on a good note weather wise as a cold front settles in for Monday. There’s not a huge temperature drop, but enough of a difference to notice by Monday afternoon with highs a good 6 to 8 degrees lower than the upper 70s seen on Sunday. Tuesday morning will likely be the coolest of the week with 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.
The chill doesn’t last long. We start to see a rebound on Tuesday with Wednesday highs back around 80 degrees ahead of the next cold front to move into the region. There should be enough moisture for a bit of rain early Wednesday ahead of the front that will move through to the coast late in the day. The next front is expected to stall leaving us with nice weather if on the warmer side for Thanksgiving day. By Friday into Saturday as our next system develops we will bring a better chance for rain into the forecast.
