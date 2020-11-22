Nicondra: Pleasant start to Thanksgiving week

The chill doesn’t last long. We start to see a rebound on Tuesday with Wednesday highs back around 80 degrees ahead of the next cold front to move into the region. There should be enough moisture for a bit of rain early Wednesday ahead of the front that will move through to the coast late in the day. The next front is expected to stall leaving us with nice weather if on the warmer side for Thanksgiving day. By Friday into Saturday as our next system develops we will bring a better chance for rain into the forecast.