NOPD seeks 17-year-old carjacking, attempted murder suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police are searching for 17-year-old Kyren Washington who is wanted for carjacking and attempted murder.
The NOPD says on Nov. 15, in the 1700 block of Monroe Street, Washington carjacked a woman around 2:30 p.m.
During the incident, the victim reportedly grabbed her vehicle’s steering wheel and, while doing so, Washington began to drive off at a high rate of speed. During that time, the victim fell to the ground and was rolled over by one of the vehicle’s tires, causing her to be hospitalized with multiple serious injuries.
Through further investigation, NOPD Second District detectives positively identified Washington as the perpetrator of this incident. An arrest warrant was obtained for Washington on one charge each of attempted second-degree murder and carjacking.
Anyone with additional information on Kyren Washington’s whereabouts or additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
