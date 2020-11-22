NOPD: One killed, two injured in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 9300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
One man was killed in the shooting. One woman and an unknown victim were injured in the shooting, according to NOPD.
The man and woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The third arrived at a separate hospital with gunshot wounds.
The incident was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday night.
Updates will be provided here.
