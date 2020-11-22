“Taysom Time” begins against Falcons with Brees out with an injury

Taysom Hill received hist first start at QB for the Saints. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo (Source: Derick E. Hingle)
By Garland Gillen | November 22, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 1:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Taysom Hill era at quarterback is off to a solid start against the Falcons. The “Swiss-Army knife” generated enough big plays to give the Saints a halftime edge, 10-9.

Hill is 9-of-13 passing, for a 127 yards. Hill’s biggest play of the first half was a 44-yard connection to Emmanuel Sanders. That would eventually lead to an Alvin Kamara 3-yard touchdown.

Hill is filling in for Drew Brees. The veteran quarterback is dealing with 11 broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.

The Saints could only muster a Wil Lutz 22-yard field goal in the first quarter.

