“Taysom Time” begins against Falcons with Brees out with an injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Taysom Hill era at quarterback is off to a solid start against the Falcons. The “Swiss-Army knife” generated enough big plays to give the Saints a halftime edge, 10-9.
Hill is 9-of-13 passing, for a 127 yards. Hill’s biggest play of the first half was a 44-yard connection to Emmanuel Sanders. That would eventually lead to an Alvin Kamara 3-yard touchdown.
Hill is filling in for Drew Brees. The veteran quarterback is dealing with 11 broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.
The Saints could only muster a Wil Lutz 22-yard field goal in the first quarter.
