Zack: Another warm one to finish off the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will end much like it started as we stay quite warm for your Sunday with lots of sunshine expected.
A weak front is on the way for tonight which will lead to some nice changes as we start your Thanksgiving week. Highs will fall back into the lower 70s making it feel a bit more seasonal and some less humid air will filter into the region. I wish I could say this front would last but unfortunately this will be one of those 24 hour fronts as the muggies quickly return by Tuesday ahead of our next weather system.
That next weather system will bring the best chances for rain this week as another fast moving front flies in midweek. Rainfall amounts don’t look all that high but enough of a coverage of rain should provide many of you with some wet weather on Wednesday. Highs just ahead of that front on Wednesday will be quite warm, lower 80s are expected.
Quickly that system moves east of us for Thanksgiving Day so we should see much drier weather for Thanksgiving into Black Friday but drier weather doesn’t exactly equate to cooler air. Highs will still be in the upper 70s on Thanksgiving and the humidity may not take much of a dip.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.