Bruce: Sun returns with cooler temperatures; Thanksgiving looking mild with a stray shower

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It feels like the holidays as a cold front ushers in cooler and drier air. it won’t last long though as we have some ups and downs as we approach Thanksgiving. After a cloudy start, we’ll gradually see more and more sunshine through the late morning and into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out around 70 degrees, a good 5 to 8 degrees lower than the upper 70s seen on Sunday. Tuesday morning will likely be the coolest of the week with 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.