I-10 West CLOSED at Lobdell due to overturned tractor-trailer at Whiskey Bay

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say I-10 West is closed at Lobdell (LA 415) due to an overturned tractor-trailer at Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA 415 northbound to US 190 westbound. Police have not reported any injuries in the crash.
WAFB Johnny Ahysen says I-10 West between Lobdell and Whiskey Bay will remain closed for several hours. If you’re planning to travel to the Lafayette area this you should anticipate delays.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.