IMAGES: Barataria Bridge struck by barge; Lafitte mayor says damage is ’significant’

LAFITTE (WVUE) -The Barataria Bridge was struck by a barge Sunday night and suffered significant damage, according to Lafitte Mayor Tm Kerner Jr.
The Department of Transportation is on the scene.
Kerner says a temporary transportation system is being set up for Barataria residents until a ferry can be obtained or the bridge can be repaired.
He says a swamp tour boat that will transport people from Griffen Charters to Jean Lafitte Town Hall. The pick up location will be at the old Barataria church next to the bridge where a bus will bring residents to Griffin Charters.
Kerner is working on getting buses to bring people to work Monday morning. He is urging residents to make preparations to be picked up from Jean Lafitte Town Hall carpool.
This will begin at 6 a.m.
If you do need a ride to work, call 504-689-2208.
