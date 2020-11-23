Jeff Duncan: Taysom Hill shows he is more than just Inspector Gadget

It’s too soon to say that a star was born on Sunday. Hill only has one game under his belt and things will only get tougher from here now that opponents have tape on him to study. But the early reviews were promising. And Saints fans should feel more confident about a future beyond Brees. Hill showed against the Falcons that he’s capable of being a prime-time player, that he’s much, much more than just the Saints’ Inspector Gadget.