Jeff Duncan: Taysom Hill shows he is more than just Inspector Gadget

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Taysom Show made its long-awaited debut in New Orleans on Sunday. After years of work as Drew Brees’ understudy, Taysom Hill finally stepped into the spotlight as the leading man for the New Orleans Saints.
While Taysom might have been something less than awesome in his first start as an NFL quarterback, he was good enough to deliver a 24-9 win against the Falcons in a game the Saints had to have to maintain their lead in the NFC playoff race.
Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and added 51 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Most important, he commanded the offense with poise and avoided any major mistakes while the game was still competitive.
All in all, it was an impressive effort for a guy playing his first full game at quarterback in more than four years. The stage clearly wasn’t too big for him.
Before Sunday, we’d only seen Taysom in cameo roles, where he shined as a Jack-of-All-Trades extra in Sean Payton’s weekly offensive ensemble. We learned Sunday that Taysom can be much more than just a stand-in. We saw the dual-threat playmaking potential that led Payton to anoint him as Brees’ eventual heir apparent.
It’s too soon to say that a star was born on Sunday. Hill only has one game under his belt and things will only get tougher from here now that opponents have tape on him to study. But the early reviews were promising. And Saints fans should feel more confident about a future beyond Brees. Hill showed against the Falcons that he’s capable of being a prime-time player, that he’s much, much more than just the Saints’ Inspector Gadget.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.