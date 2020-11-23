JPSO: Man shot and killed in Marrero early Monday

MARRERO (WVUE) -A Marrero man was shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Mather Drive.
A JPSO spokesman says deputies located a male victim inside a residence.
He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
