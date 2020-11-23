La. approved for $200M+ in Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement funds for coastal restoration projects

“We thank the LA TIG [Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group] for helping to advance these critically important coastal restoration projects,” said Gov. Edwards. “Yet again, Louisiana is showing itself to be a good steward of oil spill resources by implementing large-scale projects that will offer real benefits to the sustainability of the people and ecosystem of our state. Today’s announced projects further our ongoing efforts to restore the natural resource damages caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and will also provide a measure of protection as we seek to restore the natural ecosystem buffer we once had.”