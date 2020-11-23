Orgeron talks about Finley’s play, defense against Texas A&M, injured players, & more

Coach O said the LSU defense will need to get a pass rush to try to stop Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and the Aggie offense, which has only given up two sacks so far this season. Orgeron said Mond gets rid of the ball quickly and the Aggies use lots of play-action pass. One player who may be able to help LSU get a good pass rush is defensive end Andre Anthony, who was named co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week after sacking Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks twice.