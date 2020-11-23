Orgeron talks about Finley’s play, defense against Texas A&M, injured players, & more

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom meeting with sports journalists to recap the win over Arkansas and preview the upcoming game in College Station, Texas, against Texas A&M.
Orgeron talked about the play of freshman quarterback TJ Finley. He was happy that Finley didn’t turn over the ball and thought he made good decisions. Finley led LSU on a drive late in the fourth quarter and found Jaray Jenkins in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown to give LSU the 27-24 lead and eventual win. Finley was 27-of-42 for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
Coach O said running back Tyrion Davis-Price had a good game against the Razorbacks. Davis-Price had 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Davis-Price leads LSU in rushing yards (349) and rushing touchdowns (3). LSU is 26-1 overall under Orgeron and 3-0 in 2020 when having a 100-yard rusher. As a team, LSU rushed for a total of 148 yards. Orgeron credited offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger with calling a great game to help LSU control the time of possession. The LSU offense won the time of possession battle, 41:43 to 18:17. Offensively, LSU ranks No. 4 in the SEC in scoring (34.3), total offense (451.5), and passing offense (327.2).
Coach O said the LSU defense will need to get a pass rush to try to stop Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and the Aggie offense, which has only given up two sacks so far this season. Orgeron said Mond gets rid of the ball quickly and the Aggies use lots of play-action pass. One player who may be able to help LSU get a good pass rush is defensive end Andre Anthony, who was named co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week after sacking Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks twice.
Orgeron briefly talked about the health of cornerback and punt returner Derek Stingley Jr. He suffered what was reported as a “knee to the helmet” during a punt return against Arkansas in the second half and didn’t play the rest of the game. Orgeron said Stingley will practice in a gold jersey Monday and looks like he’ll be fine to play against Texas A&M on Saturday. He added wide receiver Racey McMath is doubtful for the game. McMath pulled up limping and grabbing the hamstring area of his leg after running out for a deep pass play against Arkansas.
Orgeron said the injury former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow suffered at Washington on Sunday was tough to watch. He said he thought Burrow had a chance to be named Rookie of the Year in the NFL. He added he texted Burrow’s father on Monday and knows he’ll be back. Burrow suffered a reported torn ACL and MCL in the game.
RELATED STORIES:
The Tigers (3-3) edged the Razorbacks (3-5), 27-24.
The LSU secondary still gave up some big plays but the defense was able to do enough for LSU to hold on and get the win. Arkansas outgained LSU, 443 to 419. The LSU defense was able to force six 3-and-outs and Arkansas was 0-for-10 on third down. Andre Anthony had two sacks in the game.
Texas A&M hasn’t played since a 48-3 win over South Carolina on Nov. 7. Its game against Ole Miss that was scheduled for Nov. 21 was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Aggie program.
LSU is 34-21-3 all-time against Texas A&M, which includes a 7-1 record since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Last year, the Tigers dominated in a 50-7 win in Tiger Stadium.
Kickoff for LSU at Texas A&M is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.