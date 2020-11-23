MPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
MPD said Demiyah Temple, 13, was last seen Thursday night in the 2800 block of Stone Way Drive in Raleigh.
Investigators said Demiyah left a very concerning note before leaving home.
Demiyah has a medium complexion, 5′04″, 130-lbs with long black braids down her back. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Demiyah Temple, contact MPD at 528-CASH.
