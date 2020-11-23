NOPD homicide detective charged with driving drunk

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Department homicide detective was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Maggie Darling, 39, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on Monday (Nov. 23) around 2:08 a.m. She is charged with driving while drunk and careless driving.
At the time of the incident, Darling was off duty and was operating her personal vehicle, the NOPD said.
Darling was booked at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, at which time she was placed on emergency suspension. She has since bonded out and has been placed on emergency reassignment, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation, police said.
No additional details are currently available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.