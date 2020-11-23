President-elect Joe Biden expected to name Baker native as U.S. ambassador to UN, reports say

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a Baker native and LSU alumnus, as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), according to CBS News.
President-elect Biden could formally announce Thomas-Greenfield as the ambassador to the U.N. as soon as Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Thomas-Greenfield has extensive foreign service experience dating back to President Ronald Reagan’s administration. She has previously served as an ambassador to Liberia and the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs from 2013-2017.
WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell interviewed Thomas-Greenfield in 2016 when she spoke to students at LSU.
“It’s about public service. I think every young person ought to have as part of their goal to serve their country. It doesn’t have to be in the military. It could be in the Peace Corps. It could be working for a government agency,” said Thomas-Greenfield.
