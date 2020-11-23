Rain chances increase as holiday nears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are two significant storm systems heading our way over the next week or so. The first will be on Wednesday. A cold front will bring a decent shot at some rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms. Unfortunately the front may get stuck at the coast on Thanksgiving. At this time, it does not look like rain chances though will be that high on Thursday. However a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. In addition, cooler air will lag behind and that means a somewhat warm turkey day is likely with temperatures well into the 70s with an even an 80 degree reading inland.