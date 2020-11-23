Rain chances increase as holiday nears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are two significant storm systems heading our way over the next week or so. The first will be on Wednesday. A cold front will bring a decent shot at some rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms. Unfortunately the front may get stuck at the coast on Thanksgiving. At this time, it does not look like rain chances though will be that high on Thursday. However a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. In addition, cooler air will lag behind and that means a somewhat warm turkey day is likely with temperatures well into the 70s with an even an 80 degree reading inland.
The humidity sticks around for the weekend with a few spotty showers. Lows will be much warmer than normal only dropping into the 60s. Highs will be mostly in the 70s with maybe an 80 throw in here and there.
The best chance for the next round of storms will come on Sunday. This storm system could be quite strong and we may need to watch for severe weather. Behind it a winter blast will greet the beginning of December with much colder temperatures.
