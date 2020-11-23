Shelby: Nice Start to the Holiday Week

We’ll kick off this holiday week on a nice note. A cold front crossed the area this morning, and breezy and cool conditions will be expected for the rest of the day. After a cloudy start, we’ll gradually see more and more sunshine through the late morning and into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out around 70 degrees, a good 5 to 8 degrees lower than the upper 70s seen on Sunday. Tuesday morning will likely be the coolest of the week with 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.
The chill won’t last long, though. Temperatures will rebound Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday as southerly winds return ahead of our next cold front. highs will reach the mid to upper 70s again with slightly more humidity.
Rain chances will go up Wednesday as the front nears, and the question now is IF that front will get all the way through. Only a slight drop in temperatures is now expected for Thanksgiving Day, and a few clouds and showers may linger as well.
Rain chances go up again over the weekend as a strong front finally pushes our way. It should arrive sometime on Sunday bringing cold air for early next week.
