VIDEO: City of New Orleans announces plans for supplemental security in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans announced its plans Monday for supplemental security in the French Quarter.
Josh Cox, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the City of New Orleans, says COVID-19 changed $6 million of funding for state police and vehicles.
Cox says the city will try and continue security patrols with only $1.5-$1.8 million to accomplish the same mission.
The city has been unable to keep up with State Police contracts which will expire in December causing a loss of 8 to 10 troopers.
The city will work with personnel from the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to deal with what they call ground work such as code enforcement and sanitation and leave NOPD officers to handle serious issues.
