Krewe of Bacchus announces virtual 2021 Mardi Gras plans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bacchus announced the krewe would try to make parading a little more normal in an unnormal carnival year affected by COVID-19.
They plan to launch the THROW ME SOMETHIGN BACCHUS! App. The app will allow users to catch beads from their couches instead of the parade route on iphone or Android device. Then, people can create an avatar and and trade with friends.
Bacchus will allow users to pick up prizes curbside at the den, some of them are a lot bigger than what parade-goers are used to catching. This was already in the works, according to Bacchus.
A board member started developing the app in order to throw bigger prizes during in-person parades, but they found a new use for it.
The app is available to download on Twelfth Night, but you can make catches every Sunday leading up to the Sunday when the krewe was scheduled to roll.
Last week, the City of New Orleans said that no parades would be allowed to roll in 2021.
According to the city’s Mardi Gras 2021 website, “Parades of any kind will not be permitted because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”
At a news conference Nov. 17, city spokesman Beau Tidwell said, “parades as we’ve traditionally celebrated are not possible under the current guidelines. It’s going to feel different. It has to be different. We can’t act like this is a normal year. I don’t think this should be a surprise to anyone.”
The website also lists several Frequently Asked Questions pertaining to Carnival:
Is the City of New Orleans celebrating Mardi Gras in 2021?
The City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious Holiday, however we will not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as we have in the past
Will there be parades in the City of New Orleans this year?
Are Mardi Gras Krewes holding Balls?
Some Mardi Gras Krewes may be holding modified Balls following strict local COVID-19 guidelines. Attendance at a Ball is by invitation only, therefore not open to the general public
Is Bourbon Street open for Mardi Gras?
Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street entertainment Districts are open, but subject to Local and State COVID Guidelines at all times. Capacity and hours can be subject to change. It is highly recommended that time in the city’s entertainment districts be limited and social distancing observed with mask wearing.
Is the City of New Orleans open for visitors during Mardi Gras?
This City of New Orleans is always open for business. However, all visitors must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing a mask in public and maintaining strict 6ft or more social distancing.
Even though parades won’t be allowed to happen in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, some krewes brought up the possibility of rescheduling parades. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she won’t rule out that possibility.
“I have not received a request. I have not received any details as it relates to rescheduling. It is something I would be open to, but we have to worry about the fiscal impacts and the other scheduled activities we enjoy throughout the year,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
Rex Organization officials said last Friday the annual reception ball for the King of Carnival will not take place in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.
No monarchs, including Rex and the Queen of Carnival, will be named this season.
