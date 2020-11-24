Armstrong International seeing an increase in travel this holiday week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Millions of Americans are traveling this week despite warnings from the CDC to stay home this Thanksgiving.
Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans says for the holiday period starting Tuesday November 24th through November 30th, departures are up 10% compared to the prior week. But, traffic is still down 42% compared to the same time period last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The CDC has warned that traveling can increase the risk of catching and spreading COVID-19. Health officials add the safest way to celebrate the holiday is at home with the people you live with.
If you do travel this holiday season, the CDC recommends getting your flu shot beforehand, wearing your mask in all public spaces, socially distance, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
