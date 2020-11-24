Bruce: Wet weather returns mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are on the way starting now. A warm and moist southeast flow is picking up as this will bring rain chances higher and warmer and humid air into Thanksgiving.
Wednesday, a weak cold front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. Unfortunately, the front may get stuck at the coast on Thanksgiving. Rain chances won’t be that high on Thursday, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. With the frontal boundary lingering, highs will be warmer than normal in the upper 70s for the rest of the week. Lows will be much warmer than normal too, only dropping into the 60s.
Some humidity sticks around for the end of the week and the weekend too. Rain chances increase again on Saturday and especially Sunday as a stronger cold front approaches. This storm system could be quite strong, and we may need to watch for severe weather. Behind it, a winter blast will greet the beginning of December with much colder temperatures.
