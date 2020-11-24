Cars crash causing New Orleans commuters problems headed in from the Twin Spans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several vehicles were involved in an accident between Irish Bayou and Michoud on I-10 west headed towards New Orleans Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.
At least four of the vehicles had hood damage, but 10 cars could be seen along the shoulder where construction work is taking place in the median.
No lanes closed and traffic is moving but drivers experienced some back up. It’s right next to a major road construction area that adds to the slowdown.
“All of a sudden I noticed the truck in front of me slammed on his brakes, and it just created like a backup, and I had to slam on my brakes, and i held the steering wheel as tight as I could and prayed that I would be okay, and that I wouldn’t get that much damage to my vehicle,” on witness said.
There is no word on injuries, but expect slight delays.
