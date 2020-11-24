Central America and Colombia hurricane relief resources

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Are you looking for a way to help those affected by the central American storms?
Donations Needed:
Milk Powder, Cans, Pasta, Rice, Water, Sugar, Salt, Diapers, Feminine Towels, Hygiene supplies, Bedding, Sheets, Clothing, Shoes, Diapers, Bath Towels, Face Masks, Disinfectants, Tylenol/Advil
HONDURAS RELIEF:
Sabores Emergency Relief
Collection Points:
Sabores De Mi H. 3521 Florida Ave. Kenner
Classic Insurance. 2214 Belle Chase, Gretna
Navivan. 200 Crofton Rd. Bldg 10-B. Kenner
Costa Latina. 733 E. Pass Rd. Gulfport, MS.
CRC We Care We Share
Donation Drop Off Sites:
ICP Ministry – 7743 Chef Menteur Hwy, LA, 70126
COLMEX Construction – 4334 Earhart Blvd, LA, 70125
Any Ideal Market
Items being requested: Canned goods, hygiene products, blankets, water, PPE COVID
Monetary donation: https://www.crcwecareweshare.org
Hurricane ETA/IOTA Relief
Donation Drop Off Sites:
Celebration Church – 1915 Airline Drive, Metairie
NAVIVAN – 200 Crofton Road, BLDG 10, Kenner
Monetary Donation https://www.celebrationchurch.org/dar/
Todos Unidos por Honduras
Telemundo 42 3540 S I-10 Service Rd W., Suite 342, Metairie, LA 70001
NICARAGUAN RELIEF:
Nicaraguan Independent Committee for Assistance (NICA)
Monetary donations for supplies to Puerto Cabezas or Managua.
Donations: Checks payable to NICA. Memo: IOTA Hurricane.
Direct Deposit Capital One Bank: Route 065000390 Account # 088214471
For more information contact: 504.466-1483 or 504-487.4439
VARIOUS COUNTRIES:
Hispanic Apostolate – Ayuda a Centro América
Donations Drop Off: 2525 Maine Ave. Metairie–
Monetary donations for dioceses in each country: Aposlotadohispano.org
FAMILIAS UNIDAS EN ACCION
Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala Donations
2852 Allen Street
Monetary Donations:
PayPal verboenneworleans.org
Check Payable to: Iglesia Verbo
COLOMBIA RELIEF:
San Andres Islands and Providence, Colombia
Stand Up Providencia
Monetary Donations: //givetocolombia.org/donate
