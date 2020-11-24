Central America and Colombia hurricane relief resources

Central America is suffering after the onslaught of Iota and Eta.
By FOX8Live.com Staff | November 24, 2020 at 8:34 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 8:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Are you looking for a way to help those affected by the central American storms?

Donations Needed:

Milk Powder, Cans, Pasta, Rice, Water, Sugar, Salt, Diapers, Feminine Towels, Hygiene supplies, Bedding, Sheets, Clothing, Shoes, Diapers, Bath Towels, Face Masks, Disinfectants, Tylenol/Advil

HONDURAS RELIEF:

Sabores Emergency Relief

Collection Points:

Sabores De Mi H. 3521 Florida Ave. Kenner

Classic Insurance. 2214 Belle Chase, Gretna

Navivan. 200 Crofton Rd. Bldg 10-B. Kenner

Costa Latina. 733 E. Pass Rd. Gulfport, MS.

-

CRC We Care We Share

Donation Drop Off Sites:

ICP Ministry – 7743 Chef Menteur Hwy, LA, 70126

COLMEX Construction – 4334 Earhart Blvd, LA, 70125

Any Ideal Market

Items being requested: Canned goods, hygiene products, blankets, water, PPE COVID

Monetary donation: https://www.crcwecareweshare.org

-

Hurricane ETA/IOTA Relief

Donation Drop Off Sites:

Celebration Church – 1915 Airline Drive, Metairie

NAVIVAN – 200 Crofton Road, BLDG 10, Kenner

Monetary Donation https://www.celebrationchurch.org/dar/

-

Todos Unidos por Honduras

Telemundo 42  3540 S I-10 Service Rd W., Suite 342, Metairie, LA 70001

-

NICARAGUAN RELIEF:

Nicaraguan Independent Committee for Assistance (NICA)

Monetary donations for supplies to Puerto Cabezas or Managua.

Donations: Checks payable to NICA. Memo: IOTA Hurricane.

Direct Deposit Capital One Bank: Route 065000390 Account # 088214471

For more information contact: 504.466-1483 or 504-487.4439

-

VARIOUS COUNTRIES:

Hispanic Apostolate – Ayuda a Centro América

Donations Drop Off: 2525 Maine Ave. Metairie–

Monetary donations for dioceses in each country: Aposlotadohispano.org

-

FAMILIAS UNIDAS EN ACCION

Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala Donations

2852 Allen Street

Monetary Donations:

PayPal verboenneworleans.org

Check Payable to: Iglesia Verbo

-

COLOMBIA RELIEF:

San Andres Islands and Providence, Colombia

Stand Up Providencia

Monetary Donations: //givetocolombia.org/donate

