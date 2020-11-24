Food outlets adjust to new Covid-Thanksgiving realities

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local restaurants and grocery stores are enjoying brisk business as customers prepare for Thanksgiving. They say some orders are up while others have dropped in the age of Covid.
Acquistapace’s in Covington Sold 500 Thanksgiving dinners for pick up, more than ever before, and they have shut down orders.
“This is our first year that we sold out of turkey dinners Cajun fried turkey is ham dinners sold everything so early,” said store owner Adam Aquistapace.
Over At Mandeville’s Café Lynn, they have quit taking orders for pick up thanksgiving day as well. Many customers won’t be dining out and will instead be bringing home takeout for smaller groups than usual.
“I transform the entire bar area and I will have it out when they get here,” said Cafe’ Lynn owner Brandy Najolia.
Café Lynn took a lot of their orders by email but at Aquistapaces most buyers ordered by phone.
“We can only try so many turkeys and it’s gonna be running like this all day and all night,” said Aquistapace.
While stores like Acquistapace’s still do a lot of their business the old fashioned way they have made some online adaptations in age of Covid.
“We started in April doing wine and cheese event online and it exploded,” said Aquistapace.
Life is different in the age of Covid.
“The last year has definitely been a struggle,” said Najolia.
But as they adapt to new realities of online ordering and curbside pick up, they say there’s much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.
“I’m thankful for my family being well and healthy and our staff has not been affected at all,” said Najolia.
The restaurants and stores we talked to said they are busy, But they say the orders have gotten smaller due to covid size limitations for family gatherings.
