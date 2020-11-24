Gulfport-Biloxi International prepares for holiday travel during pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 surges nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning to Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving this year.
However, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is making sure to be prepared for travelers that choose to fly for the holidays.
“I’m just excited to go,” Gulfport resident Katy Carpenter said.
She plans on spending Thanksgiving out of the city, along with a smaller crowd than in years past, but Carpenter expects things to look different.
“I think it will be a little quieter than it has been in the past,” she said. “But I think it will be family-oriented. That’s what it needs to be.”
The pandemic has dramatically changed the way people will celebrate the holidays this year, but Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport hopes it won’t change how they travel.
Officials said the airport’s boarding is now up to 47%, compared to the 92% back in April.
“A slow but surely steady increase,” said Director of Marketing Chaille Munn.
With an expected rise in holiday travel, officials want South Mississippi to know that there won’t be any changes to the COVID-19 guidelines.
“We want to ensure that people, passengers, as well as our employees, remain safe and healthy,” Munn said.
Right now, masks are required indoors, signs are reminding people to be distant, hand sanitizer dispensers are scattered across the terminal and the staff is hard at work.
“Our custodial team is in overdrive, cleaning high touch point areas around the airport,” Munn said.
While work is being done to make sure both workers and guests are safe during holiday travel, officials said airliners are also on board.
“They’ve got these high-impact cleaning procedures that they are implementing on the plane, such as fogging and sanitizing,” Munn said.
For the most part, the procedures keep travelers’ minds at ease.
“I’ve flown before and never had any trouble with any airline - smooth sailing,” Carpenter said.
