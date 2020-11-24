La. COVID-19 cases surge past national average; Jefferson Parish hit hard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The White House Coronavirus Task Force released its latest report concerning COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. The state says the situation has “gotten ever more dire in Louisiana.”
Aggressive testing should be “combined with significant behavior change of all Americans.” Gov. John Bel Edwards is incredibly concerned about the rising hospitalizations and the new cases across Louisiana, his office said. More than 6,300 Louisianans have now died.
The latest report shows 474 new cases per 100,000 people in Louisiana. Last week, Louisiana had 172 new cases per 100,000 population. The national average for states is 356 new cases per 100,000 people. So this is the first week in recent memory that Louisiana has more cases than the national average.
Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20, on average, 125 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 26 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Louisiana. This is an increase of 27% in total COVID-19 hospital admissions.
There is some concern about hospitals becoming overcrowded for people who do not have COVID-19, but might suffer from other life-threatening illnesses.
The following three parishes had the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks: 1. East Baton Rouge Parish, 2. Ouachita Parish, and 3. Jefferson Parish. These parishes represent 20% of new cases in Louisiana, per this week’s report.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 224,403 total cases - 3,266 new cases
- 6,323 total deaths - 39 new deaths
- 1,052 patients in hospitals - increase of 40 patients
- 113 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 185,960 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23.
- 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- 20% are individuals between 18-29.
Specific recommendations, from the White House:
· “Referring to the national profiles in the back of the packet, there is aggressive, rapid, and expanding community spread across the country, reaching over 2,000 parishes. In states with aggressive mitigation, we are beginning to see the impact of that mitigation despite the cooling weather. We are also seeing stabilization in many European countries that implemented strong public and private mitigation, but preserved schooling. However, in many areas of the country, mitigation efforts are inadequate or too recently implemented to see a significant impact. All states and all parishes must flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”
· “The silent community spread that precedes and continues to drive these surges can only be identified and interrupted through proactive, focused testing for both the identification of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals. This must be combined with significant behavior change of all Americans. Ensure masks at all times in public, increase physical distancing through significant reduction in capacity in public and private indoor spaces, and ensure every American understands the clear risks of ANY family or friend interactions outside of their immediate household indoors without masks.”
· “We need to protect those we are thankful for in our families and communities. Ensure indoor masking around vulnerable family members during any gatherings due to significant amount of virus circulating and the high rate of asymptomatic and undiagnosed infections among family and community members. Public spaces where masking is not possible must have a significant reduction in capacity or close.”
