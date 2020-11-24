La. COVID-19 cases surge past national average; Jefferson Parish hit hard

· “Referring to the national profiles in the back of the packet, there is aggressive, rapid, and expanding community spread across the country, reaching over 2,000 parishes. In states with aggressive mitigation, we are beginning to see the impact of that mitigation despite the cooling weather. We are also seeing stabilization in many European countries that implemented strong public and private mitigation, but preserved schooling. However, in many areas of the country, mitigation efforts are inadequate or too recently implemented to see a significant impact. All states and all parishes must flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”