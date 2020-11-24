NOPD arrests suspect in fatal Garden District double stabbing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal double stabbing Thursday morning in the Garden District.
NOPD arrested 32-year-old Francisco Romeo at the scene of the stabbing in the 1800 block of Chippewa Street.
Officers were called to the location just before 9 a.m. for a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Romero was found at the scene with minor injures and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Through their investigation, they identified that Romero was the perpetrator. He was immediately arrested once he was released from the hospital.
Romero has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second degree murder.
The incident remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the incident is asked to contact NOPD homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300.
