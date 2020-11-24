P.J. Morton, Jon Batiste and other local artists receive Grammy nominations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several artists with local ties have been nominated for Grammys once again.
Harry Connick Jr. has been nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his album True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. The album honors the work of singer and songwriter Cole Porter who created classic songs such as “Anything Goes” and “You Do Something to Me”.
Two local artists are nominated in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.
Christian Scott along with Atunde Adjuah are nominated for their album Axiom. They are also nominated for Best Improvised Solo on their song “Guinnevere” from the album.
Pianist Jon Batiste is nominated for his album Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard.
Singer Ledisi is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song Anything for You.
Singer P.J. Morton, who won Best R&B Song this year for his song “Say So” with JoJo, has been nominated for Best Gospel Album this time around for his album Gospel According to P.J.
The category for Best Regional Roots Music Album also has two local artists occupying the category. Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours are nominated for their self-titled album while the New Orleans Nightcrawlers are nominated for their album Atmosphere.
The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place on January 31. Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will serve as the host for the night.
