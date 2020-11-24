7-year-old and 15-year-old injured in St. Roch shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says two juveniles were injured in a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of North Prieur Street around 1:20 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a seven-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to NOPD, Officer Daniel McCreary noticed that the seven-year-old girl’s lungs were about to collapse and quickly rendered aid by placing a chest seal on her back until EMS arrived.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they are both expected to survive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD’s Fifth District at (504) 658-6050 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
