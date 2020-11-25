Bruce: A warm and wet pattern into Thanksgiving

Today, a weak cold front will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area especially midday and afternoon. Unfortunately, the front may get stuck at the coast on Thanksgiving. Rain chances won’t be that high on Thursday, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. With the frontal boundary lingering, highs will be warmer than normal in the upper 70s for the rest of the week. Lows will be much warmer than normal too, only dropping into the 60s.