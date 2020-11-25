Former LSU football player, Baton Rouge restaurateur Ruffin Rodrigue dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU football player and Baton Rouge Restaurateur Ruffin Rodrigue has died, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to WAFB.
Rodrigue, a native of Thibodaux, played offensive guard for LSU in the 1980s and even played in the famous “Earthquake” game.
He founded the Baton Rouge restaurant Ruffino’s in 1998. The restaurant also has a location in Lafayette and a catering venue.
The restaurant Rodrigue founded posted the following message to social media Wednesday, Nov. 25:
“Ruffino’s is saddened to announce that our owner and founder Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Ruffino’s will remain open today in order to help our guests’ Thanksgiving needs – continuing to Celebrate Life the way Ruffin would have wanted us to.”
Funeral arrangements for Rodrigue have not yet been announced.
