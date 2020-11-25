New Orleans travelers take to skies despite COVID-19 warnings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New restrictions related to COVID-19 increases have come just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
And while the Centers for Disease Control has cautioned people about traveling, many are still doing just that. Armstrong International Airport says departures are up 10% compared to last week the increase in travel comes at a time with the nation is seeing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.
Millions of Americans are traveling this week despite warnings from the CDC that doing so can increase your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. While travel is up at Armstrong International Airport compared to the prior week, traffic is still down 42% compared to the same time period last year because of the ongoing pandemic.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and health professionals are against it.
“I think it’s especially important that we do everything we can to get people’s attention now ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and before they get wrapped up into the extended holiday season,” the governor said.
Travelers said they are taking precautions as they travel Wednesday but plan to experience a normal Thanksgiving as best as they can.
“Health is our main priority especially with (our child) being young and we have older family members too as well, so corona really would be a bad thing,” said traveler Aiyana Quinns.
Edwards says if everyone follows the guidelines, it would still take two weeks to see an improvement in the numbers.
