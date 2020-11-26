Celebration in the Oaks kicks off car tours with a sold out night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday marked the grand opening of the annual Celebration in the Oaks. Despite the pandemic, organizers say they stepped up to make this year special for the 35th anniversary.
It’s the first time City Park has sparkled with displays on Thanksgiving night. It’s also the first time they’ve brought the car tours back since Katrina.
Thursday was a sold-out night and Organizers say over 400 cars will pass through in just an hour.
Families loading up after Thanksgiving dinner to take in all the sights and sounds of the season, nostalgia warming visitors’ hearts.
“It was awesome bringing my kids around like we used to drive around it was a great experience,” visitor Ross Singletary said.
Several of the popular displays from over the years made a comeback, while some new ones made their debut, among them a tribute to our health care workers fighting this life-changing pandemic.
“There’s no commotion of children and I do miss that,” visitor Sandy Mitchell said.
Even though this year’s celebration was a bit scaled back, the lights still wowed the locals that have been coming for years.
“It was so worth it a train ride through city park at night never dreamed I’d do that, it was so awesome,” visitor Christine Gettle said.
This year the Park even threw in a new Santa surprise for the kiddos in the car, getting to see their names pop up on his nice list as they drive by.
Visitors topped off the night with a COVID friendly train ride, and a nice toasty marshmallow with cocoa. Many said they were just happy to have the chance to make memories with the ones they love, safely.
The Celebration lasts until January 3. Don’t forget to preorder your tickets online.
