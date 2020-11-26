NOPD: Man kills 82-year-old father; stabs mother

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 82-year-old man was stabbed to death Thanksgiving morning by his son, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
The man’s 51-year-old wife was also stabbed, but survived and is in stable condition.
The homicide happened around 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of Tricou Street in the 9th Ward.
Officers initially responded to the home for a medical call, but discovered the two victims, a husband and wife, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
A third victim, the couple’s 31-year-old son, was found shot multiple times.
The son, DeFranklin Reynolds, was also transported to the hospital, were he later died of his injuries.
The initial investigation has revealed that Reynolds stabbed the couple, before another relative shot him in their defense. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available.
