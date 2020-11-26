Rain off and on all weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A series of disturbances will keep rain chances on the high side Friday through Sunday. The best chance for large breaks in the weather will be on Saturday but rain will still be around. A strong area of low pressure will cross the area on Sunday. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain. Several inches of rain is possible before the storms end late Sunday.
Next week will feature a dramatic weather shift as December brings winter temperatures. Highs early next week will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. That will set up for what will likely be the first freeze of the season north and west of the lake. A hard freeze is not anticipated at this time. Freezing temperatures are not expected on the immediate South Shore but it could get into the 30s.
