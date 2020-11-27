Another round of storms over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong area of low pressure will move across South Louisiana on Saturday night and Sunday bringing yet another round of rain and storms. Rain will be heavy in spots and a couple strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. The storms should exit the Gulf Coast by late Sunday afternoon.
Behind the low a strong polar cold front will sweep the area bringing the coldest air of the season. Highs next week will struggle into the lower 50s for early week.
In addition the first freeze of the season is likely north of the lake and possible to the west. A freeze is also expected across South Mississippi. The average date for the first freeze on the North Shore is November 26th. Freezing temperatures are not expected at this time for the immediate South Shore.
