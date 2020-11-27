NOPD: Woman found shot to death inside vehicle on U.S. 90B

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Algiers early Friday morning.
NOPD says they were contacted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office around 3:40 a.m. after a vehicle was found on U.S. 90 before the Stumpf Boulevard exit with a body inside.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It was determined that the woman was shot before striking the guardrail.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
The identity of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death following the completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.